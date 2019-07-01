Bayern Munich target Hudson-Odoi set to ink five year deal with Chelsea

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to commit his future with the Blues by signing a five year deal with the club despite interest from Bayern Munich.

The winger is expected to sign the new deal in the coming days after a fourth bid from the Bundesliga Champions was rejected over the weekend.

According to reports, a fresh £22.5m deal was rejected by the Blues, who are keen on keeping the 18-year old at the club.

Hudson-Odoi has a year left on his current contract and could talk to new clubs in January.

However, the English born Ghanaian is said to be happy with the new deal from Chelsea, who have been banned from signing players in the transfer window.

The teenage sensation is also believed to have made the decision at Chelsea following the imminent arrival of Frank Lampard as the new manager of the club.

Frank Lampard is expected to arrive at Stamford Bridge with former Blues youth coach Jody Morris, who has a good relationship with the winger.