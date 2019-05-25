Bayern Munich U-23 striker Kwasi Wreidt delighted to win Regionalliga golden boot

Ghanaian forward Kwesi Okyere Wreidt has expressed delight in winning the golden boot award at the fourth division of German football.

The striker netted 24 goals in 34 games in the Regionalliga to scoop the award as Bayern U-23 reach the play-off final.

“It’s nice winning the award, and it is a testament to my hard work. It is a great achievement when you are on top of the scoring list at the end of the season.” Wriedt told Bayer Munich website.

“It is also a great sign that the whole team is doing well though I have been always tagged as super.”

Wreidt has been outstanding for the youth side of the German champions, adding the golden boot to the International Premier League trophy won earlier this season.

The Ghana international is looking at breaking into coach Niko Kovac's first team next season, following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franc Ribery.