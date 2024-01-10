Bayern Munich's €4 million bid for Ghanaian Jonah Kusi-Asare rejected

Bayern Munich have had their â‚¬4 million bid for AIK Solna's highly-rated Swedish-Ghanaian striker Jonah Kusi-Asare rejected by the Swedish club.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AIK Solna are holding out for a fee of â‚¬6 million to seal the deal.

Despite Bayern Munich's significant interest and efforts to acquire the 16-year-old talent, negotiations have reached a deadlock due to the disparity in valuation.

Football news outlet FuÃŸball.news reports that Bayern Munich has not only shown interest in Kusi-Asare but has also taken concrete steps to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

Kusi-Asare has garnered attention with his impressive displays for AIK Solna, leading to interest from several top European clubs. However, it appears that Bayern Munich will need to up their offer if they are to secure the services of the promising young striker.

Bayern Munich may still be able to secure his signature if they can meet AIK Solna's asking price. The fate of the transfer hangs in the balance as both parties continue to negotiate a potential deal.