Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala offers guiding light to Manchester United's rising star Kobbi Mainoo

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala has extended words of advice and encouragement to Manchester United's young Ghanaian talent, Kobbi Mainoo.

Despite facing a setback with an injury during a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid, Mainoo's recent standout performance against Everton has not only impressed United fans but has also captured the attention and support of the Bayern star.

Musiala, himself a rising sensation in the football world, has offered valuable advice as the 18-year-old navigates the challenging terrain of professional football.

"I think for a young player, it is about just having that confidence in yourself. Especially when you are playing with older people and people who have a bit more experience, that you get that trust that you are meant to be where you are right now," Musiala stated ahead of Bayern's visit to Old Trafford.

Mainoo, with the backing of a Bayern Munich star like Musiala, is likely to find inspiration and motivation as he continues to make strides in his promising career with Manchester United.

The midfielder was born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents and has represented England at the under-17, under-18, and under-19 levels.

The 18-year-old earned his first professional contract in May of last year and played in the EFL Cup in his senior debut.