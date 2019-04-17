Bechem United U-17 thrash Solar South in second game at the Dallas Cup

Bechem United U-17 hammered Solar South 4-0 in their second game in the Dr. Pepper Dallas Cup at the Money Gram soccer Park early Wednesday morning.

Isaac Soglo opened the scoring hitting the ball to the upper right corner leaving the goalkeeper in sixes and sevens.

Victor Asante got the second goal through a beautiful play with Avayevu from the center line to send the Hunters into the break with the advantage.

The second half was even more thrilling as Michael Ankomah Bempong chanced on a perfect cross from Hope Avayevu and gave it a clinical finish to make the tally three.

In the closing minutes of the games a superb Tijani Salia cross saw Isaac Anane, who slot home to send the Hunters to the next stage of the competition.

"It was a good game better than our last match. We hope to reach higher heights in the Dallas Cup," Nana Kwasi Darlyn, assistant coach of Bechem United said after the game.

The other group game between Golden State and TSF ended goalless. The result means Bechem need a draw or win to get through, in their final game against Golden State.