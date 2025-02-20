‘Be calm and support us’ – Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan appeals to Ghanaians

Black Queens goalkeeper, Cynthia Konlan has appealed to Ghanaians for support, urging fans to remain calm ahead of their international friendly match against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco.

The Ghana women’s national team will lock horns with their counterparts from North Africa on Friday, February 21, in what will be a high-profile friendly match.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, goalkeeper Cynthia Konlad said, “We urge our fans to remain calm and supportive. We know they've been waiting for a win, and we're working hard to make that happen.”

She assured Ghanaians that the Black Queens have had a good preparation and will put up a good performance.

“We promise to make them proud again soon, starting with a strong performance against Morocco,” Konlan told the media team of the Ghana FA.

The Black Queens are returning to action for the first time since head coach Nora Hauptle left her role.

Since then, the Ghana FA has appointed Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren as the new head coach of the Black Queens.

He will be hoping for a positive result against Morocco on Friday to ensure a good start to the new chapter of his career.