Be patient with GFA and national team coaches – Karim Zito implores Ghanaian media

Former Black Satellites head coach Krim Zito has called on the Ghanaian media to exercise patience with national team coaches, emphasizing the need for long-term support rather than constant criticism.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the Dreams FC head coach acknowledged the media’s vital role in ensuring accountability but expressed concern that their persistent attacks on coaches create a challenging environment for success.

He urged a shift in focus from quick fixes and immediate results to long-term development projects that would yield sustainable success for Ghanaian football.

“What is troubling the Black Stars? Why are we always searching for new players?” Zito questioned.

He attributed the issue to a lack of consistency in talent production from Ghana’s junior teams, blaming weak developmental structures.

“It’s because our junior teams are not producing top talent consistently, and that’s down to poor development structures.

"The media also plays a roleâ€”they keep attacking coaches instead of supporting long-term growth.

"We focus too much on instant results, but you can’t achieve success without first laying strong foundations,” he stressed.