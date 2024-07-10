Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers: Black Sharks coach name squad for Ivory Coast clash

Head coach of Ghana's Beach Soccer team, the Black Sharks, Daniel Neequaye Kotey has named his 16-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Ivory Coast on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Coach Kotey named 3 goalkeepers, five defenders and eight attackers for the first leg of the qualifier against the Ivory Coast.

Ghana will hope for a favourable result in the first leg at home to make the return encounter less tedious.

The Black Sharks, ranked among the best 12 teams on the continent, are aiming to qualify for the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The team will travel to Abidjan for the return leg, which is scheduled for July 26â€“28, 2024.

A total of 14 nations will be engaged in the qualifiers set to take place over a two-legged format to decide the 7 nations that will join tournament hosts, Egypt at the finals this summer.