Beach Soccer: Africa Club champions to present trophy to Sports Minister and Gfa President today

The winners of the 2019 Copa Lagos clubs championship will present the trophy, medals and MVP awards to the Sports Minister and Gfa President on Thursday afternoon.

Keta Sunset Club caused a major upset last weekend when they won Africa's most prestigious beach soccer club Invitational title.

The 3 times reigning Ghanaian champions scored a tournament record 23 goals including a 15-3 demolition of the Pepsi Football Academy on their way to defeating all their opponents in Lagos.

A delegation of players, team officials and Ghana Beach Soccer executives would pay a courtesy call on the Youth & Sports Minister Hon Isaac Asiamah as well as the newly elected Gfa President Kurt Okraku and his executives to present their laurels.

The beach soccer trophy would be the first title to be recorded by the new Gfa administration after two weeks in office.