Beach Soccer: Cape Coast prepares to host biggest ever beach soccer event in Ghana

Over the past six weeks, more than 192 of the fittest athletes you can find on sand, have battled it out over 34 matches in which 176 goals have been scored.

On Saturday 30th November 2019, all roads would lead to Cape Coast for the finals of the 2019 CalBank Beach Soccer Super League.

Barely a week earlier in Accra, and against heavy odds, the LA Youth Clubs Association (La Yoca) defied the pre match predictions to beat all opposition on their way to clinching the Greater Accra trophy of the CalBank Super League.

In so doing, they booked their place at Cape Coast 2019 which will be the biggest Beach soccer event in Ghana.

The darling club of the La community will be joined by second placed Accra Sea Lions to contest the ultimate prize in Cape Coast.

Eight teams in total, from their respective coastal regions will battle for the title of Ghana's number one Beach Soccer team with players ranging from 17 years (youngest) to 41 years (oldest)

All is now set for pulsating action dubbed "The best of best" against the backdrop of the historic Cape Coast Castle.

The Volta region will be represented by two powerful teams; newly crowned African Club Champions Sunset Sport of Keta and Havedzi Mighty Warriors.

The Western region duo of Jomoro Warriors and Shama Hunters are tipped to cause some upsets whilst the Central region champions Marine Stars would be joined by Young Sharks of Cape Coast safe in the knowledge that they have the vociferous backing of their home fans.

The operations of Ghana beach soccer would be stretched to the limit due to the expected increased demand from the media and high patronage in the Cape Coast.

It has also emerged that the Ministries of Tourism, Sanitation, Youth & Sports as well as the national Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association would all be massively represented when the finals kick off against the backdrop of the famous Cape Coast castle.

The protocol officer of the Ghana Beach Soccer Mr. Kusi Gyamfi has assured all stakeholders that they are working round the clock to tighten loose ends in order to put up a grand show.

Meanwhile the coach of the national Beach Soccer team Daniel Kotey has said his job has been made easier by the incredible talents he has witnessed from all the regions and he is confident that he will identify a core of 20 players for national team for pre selection before his final squad would be released for the Black Sharks to prepare for their first international assignment since the end of the normalisation period of Ghana Football.

Competing Teams

Western Region Shama Hunters BSC Jomoro Warriors BSC

Central Region Young Sharks BSC Marine Stars BSC

Greater Accra La Yoca BSC Accra Sea lions

Volta Region Sunset Sports Keta Havedzi Mighty Warriors

Side Attractions

UCC Cheer Girls Root Entertainment Beautiful Beach Babes Beach Soccer Media Team Regional Cultural display