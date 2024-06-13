Beach Soccer: Ghana drawn against Ivory Coast in AFCON qualifiers

Ghana's Beach Soccer team have been drawn against the Ivory Coast for the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.

The Beach Soccer team will face their their Ivorian counterparts in Ghana for the first leg between 19 to 21st July.

The team will then travel to Abidjan for the second leg between 26 to 28 of July.

The winner of the two-legged game will qualify for the championship to be held in Egypt later this year.

The Beach Soccer team will be hoping to secure one of the tickets for the championship in Cairo.

Meanwhile, in other games, champions Senegal will travel to neighbouring Conakry to face Guinea while Angola takes on Morocco.

Nigeria will engage Mauritania with the first leg scheduled to be played in Nouakchott.

Below is the complete list of games.