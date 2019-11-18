Beach Soccer: Keta produces intense action as top teams clash in Volta region

Following a breathtaking beach soccer experience in Keta in the volta Region of Ghana, current Copa Lagos club champions sunset sports suffered a 2-1 defeat to rivalry club Havedzi Warriors in their opening game at the cal bank super league week three.

The warriors came from behind to beat sunset in the final period after tournament best player Alfred Torsu fired home that winning goal despite trailing in the opening two periods.

The warriors however went ahead to beat Iron breaker 3-2 before finishing their super league finals qualification by beating Ada Assurance 1-0 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile sunset sports who also booked their place in the finals after winning their remaining two games 4-2 against Ada Assurance and 5-1 against Iron breakers.

Sunset finished second on the table with 6 points just behind leaders Warriors with 8 points.

Here’s the full table below;

Cal Bank Super League 2019 - Aborigines, Keta:

Final League table:

1. Havedzi Warriors - 8pts 2. Sunset Sports Keta - 6pts 3. Ada Assurance - 2pts 4. Vodza Iron Breakers - 0pt

A few individuals who have been outstanding includes Nyadedor Robert of Warriors who emerged best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Michael Sema of sunset, Nyamadi Wise of Iron breakers and Jude Asante of Ada Assurance became top scores with four goals each.

The super league continues in the Greater Accra Region this coming weekend.

Beach soccer Media and comms