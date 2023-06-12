Beach Soccer Premier League resumes after long hiatus

After a lengthy break since the 2014/2015 season, the Beach Soccer Premier League is set to make its much-anticipated return this weekend.

In Zone 1, Laboma Beach Resort will serve as the venue for the participating teams in this sector, with Cheetah Beach Soccer Club hosting Dansoman Beach Soccer Club, while Nungua Beach Soccer Club will play host to Layoca Beach Soccer Club.

Moving to Zone 2, Sunset Sports Keta, the three-time champions and defending titleholders will host Ocean Stars Tegbi at the Keta Beach Soccer Arena. Meanwhile, the one-time winners, Kedzi Havedzi Mighty Warriors, will go up against Vooza Iron Breakers.

A total of fourteen registered Beach Soccer Clubs will be taking part in the 2023 season. Matchweek 1 is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of June 17th-18th in Accra and Keta.

Below are the fixtures for Matchday 1 in the Beach Soccer Premier League.