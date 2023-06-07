Beating Aduana Stars at Dormaa is not a big deal for us - Bechem United chief

Bechem United president, Kingsley Owusu Achau, is optimistic ahead of his team's final day clash with Aduana Stars at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

The Hunters are just three points adrift of Medeama SC which makes the match a crucial one as the league enters its final round.

In the event that Medeama loses against Tamale City at Akoon Park, Tarkwa, Bechem United could move into first place and seal the title with a strong win against Aduana.

Despite missing out on the title after topping the table for several weeks, Aduana Stars have maintained a remarkable record with only one defeat in 16 matches.

However, given the two teams' head-to-head record, Owusu Achau believes his team are the favorite coming into the match.

“Winning at Dormaa is not a big deal for us, last season we won there; in the FA Cup we met at Berekum which is closer to them, and we still won against them and when they came to Bechem last season, we scored them four goals.

“Aduana FC have never beaten Bechem United since 2020, either at home or away, and Bechem also possess an impressive record of eight wins against six for Aduana in the last 21 encounters between us”.

“When we’re playing Aduana, they are under pressure, and we don’t have anything to lose. As we go to Dormaa and there is not much pressure on the boys; winning against Aduana at Dormaa is not a big deal at all,” he observed.