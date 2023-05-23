Beating Aduana Stars is the mentatlity I like - Lothar Matthaus commends Accra Lions players

New partner of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions, Lothar Matthaus has expressed his joy in partnering with the club following the big announcement on Tuesday.

The 1990 World Cup winner alongside Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong and football agent Oliver Konig now forms the ownership group of the club and will oversee their future.

Prior to the announcement, Accra Lions dented the title chances f Aduana Stars by beating them 3-0 over the weekend.

Following the result, Matthaus indicated that the team's ability to beat clubs like Aduana Stars who are title contenders is the right mentality for a club he wants to be a part of.

"I like to spend all my time in football. I want to give back to the community.

"I want to help with my experience. We know the football a bit longer than you so you can always come to me or anyone else in the team.

"You’re very professional. You’re all very talented from what I saw in training. The facilities were very good and I want to make sure we improve it even more.

"Beating Aduana Stars after a rough patch in form is the kind of mentality I like. That’s why I’m here," he said.

Accra Lions are ninth on the Ghana Premier League table with 44 points after 31 matches.