Beating King Faisal is a motivation for GoldStars players ahead of Samartex clash - Michael Osei

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Michael Osei says the win over King Faisal in their last game will serve as motivation for the derby game against Samartex 1996 this weekend.

GoldStars will face the new entrants on Sunday, November 13, as they hope to continue from where they left off in previous weekend.

GoldStars were 2-1 winners over King Faisal at home last weekend and Osei is hoping that performance gingers his side against the Timber Giants.

“We have a had a very good preparation for the Samartex game,” he told the club’s media ahead of Sunday’s clash.

“We played against King Faisal to get a good result and the performance is a motivation for the playing body heading into the game against Samartex.”

GoldStars are 12th on the league table after five games played, taking six points from a possible 15.