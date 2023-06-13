Beating Kotoko in Kumasi was the turning point - Medeama spokesperson Patrick Akoto on historic league triumph

Medeama spokesperson Patrick Akoto says beating giants Asante Kotoko in Kumasi turned the screws in their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League triumph.

The Tarkwa-based side beat the Porcupine Warriors 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi back in March 2023 in a remarkable feat.

The win catapulted the side and inspired confidence in the team as they marched on to win their first ever Ghana Premier League title in the club's impressive history.

And the club's Head of Communication, Patrick Akoto has underlined the turning point in their season.

"Without a doubt beating Kotoko in Kumasi was the turning point. It was huge for us and kept on believing," he told Takoradi-based Empire FM

"To win in Kumasi is not easy. We did that for the first time in our history and that turned the season for us.

"The confidence of the boys skyrocketed beyond measure and it went a long way in helping us to cross the finish line.

"In a season where we managed wins at the two biggest clubs in Ghana can be no fluke. It's difficult to grind results from the two places but we did it in style."

Medeama thumped Hearts of Oak 5-1 and defeated Asante Kotoko 2-0 in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

The two-time Ghana FA Cup winners will represent the country in the CAF Champions League next season - a monumental feat by the Tarkwa-based side.