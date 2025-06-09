Beating Kotoko is huge news - Vision FC Coach Nana Agyemang

Vision FC head coach Nana Agyemang has hailed his team's 3-1 win over Asante Kotoko as a historic moment for the club.

The victory on the final day of the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League season was a statement win for Vision FC.

Agyemang described the win as "massive" and "huge news" for the club, emphasizing the significance of beating a giant like Kotoko. "It is massive for Vision Football Club," he said.

"I think this is only the second time Vision has faced Kotoko in a competitive match, and to beat them 3-1 is huge news."

The coach praised his young team for their fearless performance against a top-tier side like Kotoko. "These are young lads who have come up from Division Two and the coast levels," he said.

"For them to stand up to Kotoko, be fearless, and play the way they did â€” it’s a resounding and very encouraging victory for the club."

The win capped off a solid debut season for Vision FC in the top flight, with the team finishing 11th on the league table with 45 points from 11 wins, 12 draws, and 11 losses. The victory provides a strong foundation for the club to build upon for the next campaign.