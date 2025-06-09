Beating Kotoko is my biggest win – Vision FC coach Nana Agyemang

Vision FC head coach Nana Kweku Agyemang has described his side’s 3-1 triumph over giants Asante Kotoko as the biggest win of his career, as they finished 11th in their debut season.

The debutants ended their maiden top-flight season in style at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, dismantling Kotoko with a commanding performance on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

Speaking after the game, Coach Agyemang said the preparations were more psychological than tactical, and the result meant everything to him.

“It’s a good and resounding victory for the club. At the top level, this is my biggest win. In the Ghana Premier League, this is the biggest win for me. It’s fantastic,” he told reporters.

He added, “For the boys to go onto the battlefield and play the way they did with such courage and precision, I’m very happy as a coach. And to beat not just Kotoko but also a top coach like Karim Zito makes it even more special.”