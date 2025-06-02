Beating Legon Cities FC was not easy – Hearts of Oak midfielder Kwesi Asmah

Hearts of Oak midfielder Kwesi Asmah has stated that the team’s victory against Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend did not come easily.

The Phobians posted a 2-0 victory over the relegated side on Sunday in a Week 33 encounter played at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Speaking in a post-match interview after being awarded Man of the Match, Kwesi Asmah noted that Legon Cities FC gave Hearts of Oak a tough time.

He assured fans that after the win, the team will work harder in the next match against FC Samartex to score more goals.

“It was a tough match today against Legon Cities. They are organised and kept the ball well. We were composed, and we got the goals. That was the most important thing. We wanted to win, and we got the win, so we are happy. Hopefully, we can score more goals in our next game,” Kwesi Asmah told journalists after the game.

Hearts of Oak will be keen on securing victory against FC Samartex next weekend to stand a chance of finishing in the top four of the league table at the end of the 2024/25 season.