Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his wife Yvonne Ayew have delighted the internet with a series of heartwarming family day out snapshots.

As the European summer draws to a close, the footballer seized the opportunity to bask in the sun's warmth with his wife and children.

The captivating photos from their family outing have rekindled the belief that a blissful marriage is indeed attainable when paired with the right partner. The affection between Andre Ayew and his children, Inaya and Maha, is evident, showcasing the strong familial bond they share.

These heartwarming images offer a glimpse into their cherished family moments, capturing the essence of togetherness and happiness. The joyous scenes serve as a reminder that family time is priceless, regardless of one's public stature.

The former Swansea and Marseille star is expected to join a new club soon.