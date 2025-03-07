Bechem Assistant coach Seth Osei hopeful of positive result against Medeama

Bechem United Assistant coach Seth Osei is optimistic about his team's chances against Medeama FC in their Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League resumed this weekend after a five-week break, and Bechem United is eager to get back to action.

"The feeling [of resumption] is very good. It is a job we've chosen to do. What happened will not be entertained," Osei told the club's media.

Osei expressed satisfaction with the team's training sessions and is hopeful that they can execute their plan and strategy effectively against Medeama SC.

"Based on our training sessions, I think it was good and we hope to continue... We decide on the plan and strategy [for the clash against Medeama SC]."

The match against Medeama FC will take place at the TNA Park in Tarkwa, and Osei is confident that his team can secure a positive result.