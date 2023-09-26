Bechem captain Francis Twene praises teammates for hard-fought victory over Dreams

Bechem United captain Francis Twene has expressed his admiration for his teammates' collective performance following their hard-fought victory over Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters secured a 1-0 win against the Still Believe lads at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, marking their return to winning ways.

Prior to this match, Bechem United had suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nsoatreman FC on the opening day of the season. However, Seth Osei Kwadwo's goal ensured that Bechem United bounced back with a win in the top flight.

After the game, Twene took to social media to commend his teammates for their outstanding performance against Dreams FC.

He expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and emphasised the team's commitment to working hard and focusing on the next game.

"First home game, first win and three points. Great game, great performance today. we will keep on working hard and focus on the next game. We thank the fans for the massive and unflinching support today. we grateful for everything heavenly father," he wrote.