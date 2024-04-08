Bechem United 0-0 Kotoko: Assistant coach says Porcupines performed better in previous defeats

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has remarked that the team displayed a better performance in their previous four defeats compared to their recent goalless draw against Bechem United.

In the Ghana Premier League match week 24 clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, Asante Kotoko managed to secure a point through a resilient defensive display, with goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim making crucial saves throughout the encounter.

This draw ended their four-game losing streak, which marked their worst record in the last 14 years.

Reflecting on the match, Ocloo noted that despite the team's defensive discipline, they did not play better than in their previous games. He emphasised that while they failed to score goals, their performance in previous matches was superior.

"It's a game we fought very hard for this draw. We came with a game plan, and you could see the boys were very determined, very disciplined, and we had a point. Kudos to them."

However, Ocloo highlighted that despite the draw, he did not consider the performance as a significant improvement over their previous outings.

"To me, our previous games we played very well but we couldn't score. If you watch, the previous games we played very well; better than this but we couldn't score," Ocloo explained. "And with this game, the only difference is they were very disciplined defensively."

The team will focus on their next game where they host Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium.