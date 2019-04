Bechem United U17 drew 1-1 with Golden State FC on Wednesday to reach the quarter-final of the Dr. Pepper Dallas Cup.

Hope Avayevu's only goal- his fourth in three matches-put the Hunters through.

Credit to Nii Obaka Torto who delivered a cross for Avayevu to connect home.

Bechem coach Freddie Etsiakoh made three changes to his starting XI and that nearly came at a cost.

They are set to return to the pitch on Friday.