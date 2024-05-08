Bechem United adjust league title aspirations as season nears end

Assistant coach of Bechem United, Seth Osei Wire, has revealed the adjustment of the club's ambitions for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, targeting a top-four finish after initially aiming for the league title.

Currently positioned seventh on the league table with 41 points after 28 games, Bechem United's original goal of clinching the league title has been revised due to various factors, including player sales.

Despite facing setbacks, Osei Wire remains optimistic about the team's prospects.

"Our target was to win the Ghana Premier League this season but it appears our aim has taken a nosedive," he stated. "We sold two of our players and I think that caused us. We are hoping to finish in the top-four at the end of the season," expressed Osei Wire.

Bechem United's focus has shifted towards securing a top-four finish as they prepare for the remaining five games of the season. With an outstanding fixture against CAF Confederation Cup semifinalists, Dreams FC, Bechem United sees this as an opportunity to collect crucial points towards achieving their revised goal.