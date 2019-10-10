Bechem United and DAF thank French Embassy after European tour

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United and the Diaspora African Forum (DAF) has thank the French Embassy and Ambassador Anne Sophie Ave for aiding their mini European tour.

The club together with DAF embarked on an European tour that saw them travel to France, Italy, Denmark and Portugal.

The team led by Ambassador Erieka Bennett took the chance to thank the embassy for extending and allowing the boys to experience the world beyond their imagination .

Ambassador Ave was proud of the team and advised them to take their education seriously for it is the one thing they can fall on once their football career is over.

She also added France President Emmanuel Macron has a policy to help the youth in Africa, hence the decision to help. She was glad the initiative was successful and thanked DAF for bringing France on board this wonderful project.

Bright Williams, of Bright Links Sports Consortium the project consultant also said thanks to all the staff of the French Embassy.

Some of the boys told interesting stories about their trip. All nine players have attracted interests from various countries.