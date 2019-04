Bechem United have appointed Isaac Nii Armah to handle the team as stop-gap coach.

He will take charge of the Hunters' remaining matches in the Special Competition.

Bechem United were handled by Team Manager Emmanuel Amoako Gyampah following the departure of assistant coach Osei Wire.

Armah, 32, holds a CAF License A coaching Certificate.

His first assignment will be against Eleven Wonders on Sunday at home.

Bechem United are fifth on the Premier A table with one win, one defeat and four draws.