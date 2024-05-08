Bechem United assistant coach Seth Osei Wire targets top-four finish in Ghana Premier League

Bechem United assistant coach Seth Osei Wire, has outlined the club's ambition to secure a top-four finish in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Currently positioned seventh on the league table with 41 points after 28 games, Bechem United aims to elevate their standing in the remaining fixtures.

Despite facing challenges such as the departure of key players, Osei Wire remains optimistic about the team's prospects. He acknowledged the setback caused by player sales but remains determined to achieve their target of finishing among the top contenders.

"Our target was to win the Ghana Premier League this season but it appears our aim has taken a nosedive. We sold two of our players and I think that caused us. We are hoping to finish in the top-four at the end of the season," expressed Osei Wire.

Bechem United recently secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars, showcasing their resilience on the field. Looking ahead, the team is eager to clinch a victory in their upcoming matches to bolster their position on the league table.

With an outstanding game against CAF Confederation Cup semifinalists Dreams FC, Bechem United seesthis fixture as an opportunity to collect crucial points towards achieving their top-four objective.

While the league takes a brief hiatus for the FA Cup semifinals, Bechem United remain focused on their ultimate goal, gearing up for the challenges that lie ahead in their quest for a successful campaign.