Bechem United 'back in contention' for league title - Kassim Mingle declares

Bechem United tactician Kassim Mingle says he is confident his side can win the Ghana Premier League title.

Hafiz Wontah Konkoni's first half expertly taken spot kick was the difference when Bechem United hosted Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.

The win moves The Hunters to second on the league standings, 3 points behind leaders Aduana who play defending champions Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Mingle says those three crucial points make him optimistic his side can win the league title. He told StarTimes after full time: "Very important for us to come back in contention for the league title. Of course, yes we are in contention for the league title. We've beaten the former champions. We beat Kotoko, we beat Hearts of Oak, we beat Medeama. All those above us we've beaten all of them so we can win."

Bechem are away to King Faisal for their next game on April 26 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante