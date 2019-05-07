Bechem United C.E.O Prof. Kwasi Darling slams NC again, insists they are bent on destroying Ghana football

Bechem United C.E.O Prof. Kwasi Darling insists the Normalisation Committee are "bent on destroying Ghana football" and must be force to leave office.

This comes after referees announced the suspension of work in the special competition following unpaid allowances.

According to Mr. Darling, if care is not taken Match Commissioners will be the next to suspend their work.

"We should be careful of this normalization committee because the next we will hear is match commissioners also suspending their services then the teams," he told Oyerepa FM.

"They are bent on destroying Ghana Football,they should be forced to leave office to bring peace to our football .

"They have nothing good to offer, that's what happens when you bring someone with no football knowledge to run affairs.

"Every member of the committee gets paid every month,why are you starving the referees."

The Normalisation Committee has however responded to the referees decision to suspend work, claiming they are waiting on funds from the Sports Ministry.