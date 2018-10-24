Bechem United capo calls for support for Asante Kotoko to compete in Africa

Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United Nana Kwasi Darling has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee to allow Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana at next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Last Friday, the Normalisation Committee in consultation with the clubs at a meeting agreed that Ghanaian clubs should pull out of Africa Club competition next season following the premature end to the league campaign after the Anas Number 12 documentary.

However, management of Asante Kotoko have petitioned the committee over their decision not to allow any club go for Africa.

According to Nana Kwasi Darlington, the decision should have been mutual between the club and the committee because he thought if the Porcupine Warriors felt they were ready for the competition they should be given the chance.

“Let’s support Kotoko to go and compete in Africa, there is nothing like ideal time to do anything. We need to have a team competing in Africa,” he stated.

He added, “Let us continue the league so that the Normalisation Committee can use it as a case study.”

Teams such as Medeama Sporting Club and AshantiGold who were on top of the table at the time the league was halted, also made known their intentions to go to Africa until last Friday’s joint decision ended their dreams.