Bechem United CEO Kingsley Osei Bonsu eyes league title in upcoming season

CEO of Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, Kingsley Osei Bonsu is confident that his side will clinch the league title for the 2023/24 season.

Osei Bonsu, better known as Lord Zico believes it is high time The Hunters won their first league title after coming close in two consecutive seasons.

Bechem United have finished in third place for the past two seasons and Lord Zico believes they have a strengthened squad that can get the job done when the new season kicks off this weekend.

He said: “When you come third two consecutive times, you now aim for the first position. And as I always say, either the first or with the first. The way I see things this season, there is a likelihood we will come first.

You’ve seen it for yourself. The team is very strong. It’s a very good side. The attackers are very strong and they run. And with the inclusion of Okrah, things will work out.”

Bechem United will begin their league campaign under new manager Bismark Kobi-Mensah with a trip to Nsoatreman FC on Sunday.

