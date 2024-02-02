Bechem United CEO Kingsley Osei Bonsu named chairman of Black Galaxies management committee

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United Kingsley Osei Bonsu has been appointed as Chairman of the Black Galaxies management committee.

The GFA Exco Member replaces former Dr. Tony Aubynn as chairman of the home-based senior national team’s management Committee.

He will be assisted by chairman of the Upper West Regional Football Association Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya while Stephen Atto Quayson, Fred Agbenyo and Alhaji Deam will serve as members of the committee.

Mr Osei Bonsu previously served on the Black Queens Management Committee and the Beach Soccer Committee.

The management Committee of the national teams oversees the day-to-day running of the national teams and ensures that the objectives and vision of the Association is achieved by formulating measures that would lead to the eventual success of the teams. The committee works with the national teams department.