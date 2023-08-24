Bechem United CEO lauds club's pitch ahead of upcoming season

As the anticipation for the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season builds up, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, better known as Lord Zico, the Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, has expressed his pride in the team's playing surface.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, he praised the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park's pitch, hailing it as one of the finest in the nation.

In a football environment where the condition of pitches has drawn criticism in recent years, Lord Zico's positive assessment brings a refreshing perspective. He confidently stated, "When it comes to the playing field, the pitch itself, I think you cannot select three standard playing fields in the country right now and not bring in the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. We now have a good pitch, we’ve fixed in sprinklers and other things."

Lord Zico's optimism about the pitch's quality is matched by the team's proactive efforts to maintain it. Bechem United has invested in sprinkler systems and other enhancements to ensure the playing surface remains top-notch for the upcoming season.

Beyond his role with Bechem United, Lord Zico is also seeking re-election to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council. As the election date of September 27 in Tamale approaches, his second-term bid reflects his dedication to contributing further to the development of Ghanaian football.