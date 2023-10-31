Bechem United chief attributes slow start to poor pre-season preparations

Bechem United chairman Kingsley Owusu Achau has cited poor pre-season preparations as the main factor contributing to the team's slow start in the current campaign.

Hunters known for their strong performances in recent seasons, finishing in the top four in the previous two seasons, currently finds itself near the relegation zone, raising concerns among their supporters. Bechem United have picked up eight points after seven games.

Owusu Achau admitted the issues that have led to their underwhelming start to the season but expressed confidence in their ability to bounce back.

According to him, the team's pre-season plans were disrupted when they agreed to participate in a regional tournament with elite clubs from the Brong Ahafo Region. This commitment prevented them from travelling south to Accra for the traditional pre-season matches against other top-tier teams.

Unfortunately, the regional tournament was cancelled, leaving Bechem United with limited pre-season games against the same third-division club, which hindered their ability to assess their readiness and player stamina adequately.

Achau noted that many of their players struggled with sluggishness and fatigue after 60 minutes of play, resulting in conceding goals during the latter stages of matches. Despite maintaining most of the squad from the previous season and welcoming back players like Augustine Okra and Osei Kuffour, he admitted that the team underperformed.

However, Achau assured the fans that the club was making progress, and they remained committed to their goal of finishing in the top four by the end of the season. He said, "We're improving day by day, and we'll still play in the top four. We are very optimistic, and that's our target." Bechem United aims to overcome their early-season challenges and return to winning ways in the league.