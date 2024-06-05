Bechem United coach aims for top four finish in Ghana Premier League

Bechem United head coach Seth Osei Wire has expressed his ambition for the club to finish in the top four this season.

Currently, the Haunters are positioned 6th on the league table with 47 points, following their 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars last weekend.

With only two games remaining in the season, Wire remains optimistic about his team's chances.

"Yes, we hope at least we get all the six points, but it’s not going to be easy. We will manage it," Wire said after the crucial win against Aduana FC.

Despite finishing third last season and being expected to challenge for the title this season, Bechem United have struggled to meet those expectations and have largely underperformed.

In their remaining fixtures, Bechem United will face Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on June 9, before hosting Hearts of Oak in their final game of the season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Coach Wire and his team are determined to secure maximum points from these matches to improve their standings and achieve a top-four finish.