Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah disappointed by missed chances in stalemate against RTU

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah expressed his disappointment following his team's goalless draw against Real Tamale United (RTU) in a thrilling encounter at the Aliu Mahama Stadium during the 10th week of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the exciting match, neither team could find the back of the net, resulting in a stalemate. Coach Mensah rued the missed opportunities that could have given his side the edge in the game.

"Drawing against RTU is not a bad result. We had chances that we could have turned into goals, but we couldn't. For me, that's the only problem we faced in the game. Besides that, I think my players fought well and defended effectively against RTU. Ultimately, I'm only disappointed that we couldn't capitalize on our chances," he remarked after the game.

Bechem United currently holds the 8th position in the Ghana Premier League table with 12 points from 9 matches. Their next challenge will be a home clash against Bofoakwa Tano in the 10th week of the top-flight on Sunday.