Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah praises players' performance in stalemate against RTU

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has lauded his players for their performance in the hard-fought goalless draw against Real Tamale United (RTU) during the 10th week of the Ghana Premier League.

The match held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium was a closely contested encounter where neither team managed to find the back of the net.

Coach Mensah commended his players for their effort but expressed regret about missed opportunities that could have secured a victory.

"Drawing against RTU is not a bad result. We had chances that we could have turned into goals, but we couldn't. For me, that's the only problem we faced in the game. Besides that, I think my players fought and defended very well against RTU. In the end, I'm only disappointed that we couldn't capitalise on our chances."

Bechem United currently occupies the 8th position in the Ghana Premier League table with 12 points from 9 matches. Their next fixture will see them hosting Bofoakwa Tano in the 10th week of the top-flight on Sunday.

Bechem United finished third last season under coach Kassim Mingle who has now joined Nations FC for the ongoing season and are aiming to replicate their phenomenal form under Bismark Kobi Mensah.