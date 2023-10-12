Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah resolves dispute with club

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has clarified recent reports about his potential sacking, citing a misunderstanding with the club.

He boycotted training on Tuesday, but the issues have since been resolved, and he remains in his coaching role.

"Seriously it was an internal issue because of that issue I was talking about today is Thursday, I think Tuesday afternoon I did not train with the club," he told Peace FM.

"So this made people to get the mind that I have parted ways with the club and all that. So as I said, the truth is there was an issue, and that issue has been resolved, and we are moving on now."

Bechem United, who had a strong finish in the top four last season, has struggled in the new season, with just one win and three losses in four games.

The team will aim to turn things around as they face Legon Cities this weekend.