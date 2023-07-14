Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah undecided on squad augmentation ahead of new season

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah says he will have to thoroughly access the team before deciding on transfers ahead of the upcoming season.

The former Karela boss was appointed to replace Kassim Mingle who left the club to join Nations FC who will be making their Ghana Premier League debut after gaining promotion from the second tier.

Despite acknowledging the quality of players already available at the club, Kobi Mensah believes it will be right for him to meet all the players to decide on any further additions.

"I've watched some of their matches and I can attest o the fact that they play very good football.

"I am also happy about the fact that we [Kassim Mingle and Kobi Mensah] have similarities in our style of coaching. I am also fortunate to have inherited the good players Kassim Mingle worked with," he told Onua Sports.

"However, I am yet to meet the team and assess the players to know the kind of additions I would need to help achieve my goals. I am a competitive coach and I want to see it everywhere I go.

Before joining the Hunters, Kobi Mensah was in charge of two-time Ghana Premier League champions Great Olympics and led them to a 14th-place finish narrowly escaping relegation with a crucial win on the final day.