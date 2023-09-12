Bechem United coach exudes confidence in squad's prospects for new season

Bechem United head coach Bismark Kobby Mensah is radiating confidence as his team prepares for the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

In recent seasons, The Hunters have consistently demonstrated their competitive prowess in the league, culminating in a commendable third-place finish last season.

Taking charge of the team at the conclusion of the previous season, Kobi Mensah is highly optimistic about Bechem United's potential impact in the 2023/24 season.

He firmly believes that his squad possesses the necessary qualities to contend for the Premier League title this season, thanks to the quality of players at his disposal.

Kobi Mensah expressed his optimism, stating, "We are going to be one of the contenders and one of the very competitive clubs in Ghana this season. In fact, we have a lot of quality in the team, and most importantly, last season, we kept about 80% or 85% of the squad. We have added other qualities as well, so we are ready."

Bechem United's face game is against Nsoatreman on Sunday.