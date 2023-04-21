Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle confident of victory against Hearts of Oak

Bechem United head coach Kasim Mingle is confident about securing victory over Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League clash on Saturday.

The two teams will engage each other in their matchday 27 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park as the Hunters aim to bounce back from their defeat to Tamale City over the weekend.

The Phobians are currently third with just a point more than their opponents who also sit fourth on the table and Kasim Mingle says his team are poised to overcome the 2020/2021 champions at the end of the game.

“We are poised for victory against Hearts of Oak. They are ready to beat Hearts to compensate the fans at home after losing last weekend away”

“We don’t need to complain about the absence of some players ahead of the game. We build a team around every player, not one person. So I believe those who will be given the chance will prove their worth” he said.

Bechem United were 2-1 victors over Hearts of Oak the last time the two sides clashed in January in the first half of the campaign.