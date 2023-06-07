Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle determined to keep title hopes alive until final whistle

Bechem United coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, remains determined and refuses to give up on the pursuit of the Ghana Premier League title until the final whistle.

Bechem United will travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars in the last round of matches in the Ghana Premier League. The Hunters currently sit in second place, three points behind league leaders Medeama.

While Medeama need only a single point in their match against Tamale City to secure the title, a victory for Bechem United coupled with a loss for Medeama would see the Hunters overtake the Yellow and Mauves to claim the championship.

Mingle, in an interview with Wontumi FM, expressed his belief that the title race is far from over and drew a comparison to the intense battle between Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga. He emphasised that until the season concludes, anything can happen.

Mingle stated, "We are not giving up on the title until the season is over. We all have a game to play before the season ends, so anything can happen." He further highlighted the similarity between their situation and the Dortmund-Bayern Munich rivalry, emphasizing that a defeat for Medeama and a victory for Bechem United would change the narrative, making the league title theirs.