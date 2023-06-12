Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle disappointed for missing out on GPL title

Bechem United head coach Kasim Mingle has expressed his disappointment in not winning the Ghana Premier League despite finishing in a respectable position.

The Hunters missed out on the title as Medeama beat Tamale City 3-0 to win their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

Bechem United unfortunately lost their final game against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park which ended their pursuit for the title.

Unlike Bechem United who had stayed afloat as contenders for the prestigious title, Medeama had a rough start but eventually found their feet when coach Evans Adotey took over which got them in control in the last weeks.

However, Kasim Mingle believes his team has been a better side throughout the season and deserved to have won the title.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t win. The way we played we thought we would have won.

“This season we played better than last season and should have won the league,” the Bechem United coach said.

Bechem settled for the third position with 54 points emerging as the second team with the most goals (42) scored alongside Asante Kotoko who are both behind Medeama's 46 goals.