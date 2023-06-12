Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle disappointed with missed title opportunity

Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle has expressed his disappointment after his team failed to secure the Ghana Premier League title.

The Hunters missed out on the league championship to Medeama SC following a defeat to Aduana Stars on the final day of the season on Sunday.

In a post-match interview after the loss to Aduana Stars, Mingle described the outcome as not only disappointing but also unfortunate, as Bechem United believed they had what it took to emerge victorious.

He expressed his belief that the team performed better this season compared to the previous one.

"It's unfortunate we couldn't win. The way we played, we thought we would have won. This season, we played better than last season and should have won the league," lamented the Bechem United coach.

Following the defeat on the final day, Bechem United had to settle for a third-place finish in the league standings. Meanwhile, Medeama SC made history by lifting the club's maiden title, adding to the excitement of the season.