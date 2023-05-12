Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle focused on developing young talents for Ghana

Bechem United FC head coach Kassim Mingle has revealed that his aim and mission is to develop young talents for the nation.

Despite not being assigned to handle any national team despite his impressive performance at Bechem, the coach remains determined to focus on nurturing and developing talents for the country.

“The media must begin to ask the authorities (GFA) why I’m not assigned to handle any national team despite my performance at Bechem,” Mingle told Akoma FM.

“Bechem was battling relegation before my appointment but under my tenure, they (Bechem) are always competing for the league title,” he added.

Mingle believes that his focus on developing young and talented footballers will help them become national icons.

“I’m not much worried about not getting the chance to coach any of the national teams, maybe at the right time I will be given the opportunity but my mission is to develop young talents for the nation and that is what I’m focused on,” he said.

The coach’s dedication to developing young talents has not gone unnoticed, as his team has consistently performed well under his leadership.

Bechem are pushing for a historic Ghana Premier League win, with the club third on the table with four matches remaining.