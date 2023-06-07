Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle labels Bibiani Goldstars as toughest opponent this season

Bechem United trainer, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has identified Bibiani Goldstars as the toughest team his outfit has faced throughout the Ghana Premier League season.

With the final round of games approaching this weekend, Mingle acknowledged the challenging nature of their encounters with Goldstars.

In an interview with Wontumi FM, monitored by Footballghana.com, the highly-rated tactician reflected on their previous matches against Goldstars. The first meeting between the two clubs ended in a 1-0 victory for Goldstars at the Duns Park during week 3. However, Bechem United turned the tables in the reverse fixture, securing a 2-0 win.

"The toughest team I have faced as a coach is our game against Goldstars in Bibiani; it was fire," Mingle admitted. He further explained that Goldstars dominated play in the first half and gave his side a difficult time. However, Bechem United managed to turn things around in the second half to secure a favourable result.

Mingle also mentioned that Goldstars' coach, Michael Osei, considered their clash with Bechem United as the toughest game of the season. The competitive nature of the match led to both teams exchanging tactics and engaging in a tough battle on the field.

As the Hunters enter the final round of the domestic top-flight campaign, they currently sit in second place, trailing log leaders Medeama by three points. They need a win while Medeama lose to win the title.