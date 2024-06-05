Bechem United coach Seth Osei Wire aims for top four finish in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Bechem United coach Seth Osei Wire has set his sights on a top-four finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, as his team currently sits 6th on the league table with 47 points.

This comes after a crucial 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars on Matchday 32.

Despite an underwhelming season compared to their third-place finish in the 2022/23 season, Osei Wire remains optimistic about his team's prospects.

Speaking after the important win over Aduana FC, he emphasized the importance of securing maximum points in their remaining matches.

"Yes, we hope at least we get all the six points, but it’s not going to be easy. However, we will manage it," Osei Wire stated.

Bechem United's upcoming fixtures are crucial for their bid to climb the standings. They will face Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on June 9 before hosting Hearts of Oak in their final game of the season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Under the guidance of former coach Kassim Mingle, Bechem United finished third in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. Osei Wire is determined to maintain the team's competitive edge and ensure they do not fall far from their recent achievements.

With two games remaining, Bechem United fans are hopeful that their team can finish strong and secure a spot in the top four of the Ghana Premier League.