Bechem United coach Seth Osei Wire confident about title chances next season

Bechem United coach Seth Osei Wire is optimistic about his team's prospects for next season, asserting they will be contenders for the Ghana Premier League title.

The Hunters, who placed fourth last season, ended the recently concluded campaign in 10th position after losing their last game.

They took the lead twice but Hearts of Oak fought back to secure a 3-2 win in a thrilling match at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

After the game, Seth Osei expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's performance but remained hopeful for the future.

"We didn’t create many chances. The only two chances we had, we scored. Two of our centre-backs were unavailable due to card accumulation, causing lapses in our defence," he explained.

"The supporters always want victory and nothing else. If you don’t win, they criticize, but that’s part of the game," Osei added. "We will be Ghana Premier League title contenders next season."